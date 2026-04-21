Haryana poll panel directs observers to stay vigil ahead of local body polls

Haryana state election commissioner (SEC) Devinder Singh Kalyan on Monday directed election observers to keep assessing the preparedness of the district administration ahead of May 10 municipal corporation (MC) and other local bodies elections and immediately bring any shortcoming to the notice of the Commission.

Kalyan said that every candidate must maintain a correct day-to-day account of election expenses from nomination to declaration of results. (HT Photo for representation)

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Kalyan issued instructions to the general, police and expenditure observers while reviewing election preparedness in a meeting held at the Haryana State Election Commission in Panchkula.

The observers were directed to maintain continuous vigilance over law and order in their respective areas, visit sensitive and hypersensitive polling stations to review security arrangements and keep strict watch on the distribution of cash, liquor, clothes or any other inducements aimed at influencing voters. Instructions were also given to ensure control over illegal arms, criminal elements and anti-social activities, along with ensuring the security of locations where EVMs are stored.

“Observers should continuously assess the preparedness of the district administration and immediately bring any shortcomings to the notice of the Commission,” he said, clarifying that observers will remain stationed at their assigned locations until the entire election process is completed. It was also directed that the randomisation process of polling personnel and EVMs will be conducted strictly in the presence of observers.

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{{^usCountry}} Kalyan said that every candidate must maintain a correct day-to-day account of election expenses from nomination to declaration of results. All expenditures must remain within the prescribed limits. In case of exceeding the limit or failure to submit accurate accounts, action including disqualification may be taken as per rules, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kalyan said that every candidate must maintain a correct day-to-day account of election expenses from nomination to declaration of results. All expenditures must remain within the prescribed limits. In case of exceeding the limit or failure to submit accurate accounts, action including disqualification may be taken as per rules, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Expenditure observers must regularly scrutinise the accounts of each candidate and ensure inspection at least once every three days,” Kalyan said. He further directed that observers will function strictly under the directions of the Commission and will not take instructions from any other authority. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Expenditure observers must regularly scrutinise the accounts of each candidate and ensure inspection at least once every three days,” Kalyan said. He further directed that observers will function strictly under the directions of the Commission and will not take instructions from any other authority. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The MC elections in Panchkula, Ambala and Sonepat will be held on May 10. The polling will also be held to elect the president and all ward members of the Rewari municipal council and municipal committees of Sampla, Dharuhera and Uklana. By-elections will be held for six vacant ward member seats in municipal councils and committees of Tohana, Jhajjar, Rajound, Tarawadi, Kanina and Sadhaura. Under Panchayati Raj institutions, general elections will be conducted in gram panchayats of Mandi Adampur and Jawahar Nagar in Hisar and Govindpura and Polad in Kaithal. The By-elections will also be held for 528 vacant posts, including panch, sarpanch, panchayat samiti and zila parishad members across the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The MC elections in Panchkula, Ambala and Sonepat will be held on May 10. The polling will also be held to elect the president and all ward members of the Rewari municipal council and municipal committees of Sampla, Dharuhera and Uklana. By-elections will be held for six vacant ward member seats in municipal councils and committees of Tohana, Jhajjar, Rajound, Tarawadi, Kanina and Sadhaura. Under Panchayati Raj institutions, general elections will be conducted in gram panchayats of Mandi Adampur and Jawahar Nagar in Hisar and Govindpura and Polad in Kaithal. The By-elections will also be held for 528 vacant posts, including panch, sarpanch, panchayat samiti and zila parishad members across the state. {{/usCountry}}

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