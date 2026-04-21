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Haryana poll panel directs observers to stay vigil ahead of local body polls

The observers were directed to maintain continuous vigilance over law and order in their respective areas, visit sensitive and hypersensitive polling stations to review security arrangements and keep strict watch on the distribution of cash, liquor, clothes or any other inducements aimed at influencing voters

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 06:12 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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Haryana state election commissioner (SEC) Devinder Singh Kalyan on Monday directed election observers to keep assessing the preparedness of the district administration ahead of May 10 municipal corporation (MC) and other local bodies elections and immediately bring any shortcoming to the notice of the Commission.

Kalyan said that every candidate must maintain a correct day-to-day account of election expenses from nomination to declaration of results. (HT Photo for representation)

Kalyan issued instructions to the general, police and expenditure observers while reviewing election preparedness in a meeting held at the Haryana State Election Commission in Panchkula.

The observers were directed to maintain continuous vigilance over law and order in their respective areas, visit sensitive and hypersensitive polling stations to review security arrangements and keep strict watch on the distribution of cash, liquor, clothes or any other inducements aimed at influencing voters. Instructions were also given to ensure control over illegal arms, criminal elements and anti-social activities, along with ensuring the security of locations where EVMs are stored.

“Observers should continuously assess the preparedness of the district administration and immediately bring any shortcomings to the notice of the Commission,” he said, clarifying that observers will remain stationed at their assigned locations until the entire election process is completed. It was also directed that the randomisation process of polling personnel and EVMs will be conducted strictly in the presence of observers.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana poll panel directs observers to stay vigil ahead of local body polls
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana poll panel directs observers to stay vigil ahead of local body polls
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