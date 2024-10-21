Haryana portfolios allocated; Saini keeps home, finance; Vij given energy, transport

The newly inducted Haryana ministers were allocated portfolios on Sunday night. While chief minister Nayab Singh Saini kept home and finance portfolios, seven-time MLA from Ambala Cantt Anil Vij was allocated energy and transport. Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini (Nayab Saini-X.)

Rao Narbir Singh got industries and commerce, environment, forest and wildlife. First-time MLA Arti Rao was given health, medical education and Ayush departments, while Tosham MLA Shruti Choudhry, daughter of BJP’s Rajya Sabha member Kiran Choudhry, was given women and child development and irrigation and water resources. Gaurav Gautam, who is the youngest minister in the cabinet, got youth empowerment and sports portfolios.