Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Oct 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Haryana portfolios allocated; Saini keeps home, finance; Vij given energy, transport

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 21, 2024 08:50 AM IST

First-time MLA Arti Rao was given health, medical education and Ayush departments, while Tosham MLA Shruti Choudhry, daughter of BJP’s Rajya Sabha member Kiran Choudhry, was given women and child development and irrigation and water resources.

The newly inducted Haryana ministers were allocated portfolios on Sunday night. While chief minister Nayab Singh Saini kept home and finance portfolios, seven-time MLA from Ambala Cantt Anil Vij was allocated energy and transport.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini (Nayab Saini-X.)
Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini (Nayab Saini-X.)

Rao Narbir Singh got industries and commerce, environment, forest and wildlife. First-time MLA Arti Rao was given health, medical education and Ayush departments, while Tosham MLA Shruti Choudhry, daughter of BJP’s Rajya Sabha member Kiran Choudhry, was given women and child development and irrigation and water resources. Gaurav Gautam, who is the youngest minister in the cabinet, got youth empowerment and sports portfolios.

The list of Haryana portfolios.
The list of Haryana portfolios.
See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On