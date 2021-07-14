Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Haryana prepares rehabilitation scheme for Khori residents of Faridabad

The Haryana government has prepared a scheme for rehabilitating people of Khori slum in Faridabad, who are being ousted from the forest land on orders of the Supreme Court
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JUL 14, 2021 12:13 AM IST
Last month, the SC had ordered that encroacher of forest land should be removed within six weeks. (iStock)

The Haryana government has prepared a scheme for rehabilitating people of Khori slum in Faridabad, who are being ousted from the forest land on orders of the Supreme Court.

The slum-dwellers will get flats for economically-weaker sections (EWS) equipped with basic facilities such as electricity, water and toilets in Dabua Colony and Bapu Nagar area.

Last month, the SC had ordered that encroacher of forest land should be removed within six weeks.

Faridabad municipal commissioner Garima Mittal said Khori slum in Faridabad is not environmentally sound. “Keeping in view this human aspect, a rehabilitation plan has been prepared for the residents. A camp will be organised for people who want to join the rehabilitation scheme,” Mittal said.

She said three documents have been included in the criteria set for residents of Lakarpur Khori area of Faridabad that have been included in the rehabilitation scheme.

“In this, income of the applicant families should not exceed 3 lakh annually and name of head of the family should be registered in the voters list of Badkhal assembly constituency of Haryana as on January 1, 2021,” she added.

She said people included in the voters list of the national capital region of Delhi will not be included in the scheme. In the second document, head of the family should have a ‘Parivar Pehchan Patra’ issued by the state government.

Any member of the family should have an electricity connection issued by the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam.

Mittal said those found eligible will be provided EWS flat in a 30 sq-m multi-storey building in Dabua and Bapu Nagar area.

She said till the time the houses are not completed, 2,000 per month will be made available to the people concerned for renting any other house for six months.

She said the EWS flat will be worth 3.77 lakh and this money has to be paid in fixed monthly instalments.

She added that within 15 days of allotment of flat, 17,000 will have to be deposited in lump sum. After this, an amount of 2,500 will have to be paid in monthly instalments for 15 years.

