Haryana: Principal used to call us to his office, did obscene acts, say victims

The principal of a Kaithal school, Ravi Kumar, who was arrested on Thursday for allegedly sexually harassing girl students, used to call them at his office, use obscene language and threaten them of striking down their roll numbers, if his acts were disclosed to someone.

The girl students alleged that the principal used to call them at his office or would scold and beat them for unknown reasons.

A day after the arrest, the Haryana education department announced Kumar’s suspension under the Haryana Civil Services (punishment and appeal) rules.

The allegations against the principal are part of a complaint written, by several girls of Class 12, to the area sarpanch. A copy of the complaint was submitted to deputy commissioner (DC), president of the school managing committee and block education officer (BEO) earlier this week.

The complaint, a copy of which HT has, mentions about the abusive and obscene acts of the accused.

The girl students alleged that the principal used to call them at his office or would scold and beat them for unknown reasons.

They also told that an individual, who was mostly present at the principal’s office, called them on the pretext of serving food or water.

“…we have protested against this several times but the principal would threaten us of striking-down our names or roll numbers. We are scared of him and troubled because of him,” the letter reads.

Following the complaint, the sarpanch and his fellow villagers reportedly sought action against the principal and a five-member committee under the BEO was formed by district education officer (DEO) Ravinder Kumar.

According to the DEO, the committee visited the school on Wednesday and recorded at least 15 statements of girls, parents, villagers and sarpanch, and submitted a report to the directorate.

Meanwhile, the agitated villagers, alleging inaction, staged a protest and approached the Haryana State Commission for Women, demanding justice.

A case was registered under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 354-A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 10 (aggravated sexual assault) of the POCSO Act.

Superintendent of police Upasana told the HT team that the FIR, registered on statements of four girls, mentions about usage of obscene and abusive language by the principal, inappropriate touch and dire consequences of not issuing the detailed marks certificate (DMC), if his acts were disclosed to someone.

Meanwhile, in an order issued on Friday, the Haryana education department announced his suspension on the basis of a preliminary inquiry report. .

This is the second such incident in the state in a month after the arrest and suspension of the principal of a government girls school in Jind district, Kartar Singh, for allegedly sexually harassing girl students. An inquiry committee headed by Uchana subdivisional magistrate Gulzar Malik had found Kartar Singh prima facie guilty of sexual harassment after an interaction with 390 students and as many as 142 girl students testified against him.

