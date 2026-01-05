Haryana: Rape convict Ram Rahim gets 40-day parole, 15th since 2020

Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is lodged at Rohtak’s Sunaria jail and serving a 20-year jail term for raping two of his disciples, was again granted a 40-day parole and he will come out of jail on Monday morning, police officials aware of the development said on Sunday. Ram Rahim’s parole and furloughs have been a matter of contention and raised by the families of the victims (HT File)

This will be his 15th release from jail since 2020. The latest parole comes months after he was previously granted a 40-day parole in August last year. So far, he has spent 366 days out of jail.

According to jail officials, Ram Rahim was granted a 40-day parole and he will stay at his Sirsa-based sect during the parole period. The Dera head along with functionaries of the sect will celebrate the birth anniversary of Shah Satnam Ji Maharaj, second Dera chief of Dera Sacha Sauda sect on January 25. During his previous release, Ram Rahim had celebrated his birthday on August 15 when he turned 58.

“We are yet to receive the official orders and the jail authorities in Chandigarh have informed us about the 40-day parole granted to Ram Rahim and he will be released on Monday morning,” said a jail official from Rohtak, wishing anonymity.

Rohtak divisional commissioner Rajiv Rattan, who granted the parole could not be reached for a comment. Sunaria jail superintendent Satywan Singh did not respond to phone calls and text messages.

Ram Rahim’s parole and furloughs have been a matter of contention and raised by the families of the victims. He was granted a 21-day furlough in April last year and a 30-day parole in January, ahead of the February 5 Delhi assembly elections last year. In 2024, he was granted a 20-day parole on October 1, days before the October 5 Haryana assembly polls.

In August 2017, Ram Rahim was convicted for the rape of two of his disciples and sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment. In January 2019, he was found guilty of the murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati and sentenced to life imprisonment. In 2021, he was also convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in the murder case of the sect’s manager Ranjit Singh. However, on May 28, 2024, the Punjab and Haryana high court acquitted him in the case. The CBI has appealed against his acquittal in the Supreme Court.