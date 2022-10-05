Haryana: Ravana effigy falls on attendees at Yamunanagar, injuries reported

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Oct 05, 2022 07:49 PM IST

Dussehra is celebrated to commemorate the triumph of good over evil as Lord Rama killed Ravana on this day, according to Hindu mythology.

The incident happened during the Ravan Dahan event on the occasion of Dussehra in Haryana's Yamunanagar on Wednesday. (ANI Twitter)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Sohini Goswami

A major accident was averted on Wednesday during the Ravan Dahan event on the occasion of Dussehra in Haryana's Yamunanagar where the effigy of Ravana fell on the people gathered at the venue. Some people suffered injuries.

A video of the incident shared by news agency ANI showed the nearly burnt-out effigy falling on spectators. Parts of the structure were still burning.

Every year, Dussehra is celebrated to commemorate the triumph of good over evil as Lord Rama killed Ravana on this day, according to Hindu mythology.

The festival is being celebrated with full gusto across the country, by burning the effigies of Ravan, Kumbhkaran, and Meghnath, after a gap of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

