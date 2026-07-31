Haryana records over 3k new breast cancer cases annually: Rohtak PGIMS director

Haryana records an estimated 3,000 to 3,500 new breast cancer cases every year, but a high number of women only seek hospital care during stage 3 or stage 4, significantly diminishing their chances of successful recovery.

Haryana records an estimated 3,000 to 3,500 new breast cancer cases every year, but a high number of women only seek hospital care during stage 3 or stage 4, significantly diminishing their chances of successful recovery. (Shutterstock/ Representational image)

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While giving this information, director of Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) Prof Dr SK Singhal said breast cancer has become the most common cancer among women in Haryana, accounting for one in every four female cancer cases in the state. Nationally, India reports around 28 to 30 new breast cancer cases per one lakh women annually, he said.

The PGIMS, Rohtak, on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with LPS Bossard and the Dr Anita Charitable Foundation to launch the Cancer Mukta Haryana Samiti (CMHS), a state-level initiative aimed at promoting cancer awareness, early diagnosis and timely treatment.

The MoU was signed by Prof Singhal on behalf of PGIMS and representatives of the Dr Anita Charitable Foundation. Dr Singhal said the committee would bring together doctors, researchers, government departments, social organisations and industry partners to strengthen the fight against cancer through awareness campaigns, screening programmes, research and improved access to treatment.

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{{^usCountry}} Dean Dr Ashok Chauhan said the initiative builds upon the success of the foundation’s free mobile mammography programme, under which more than 9,000 women have undergone digital mammography over the past two years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dean Dr Ashok Chauhan said the initiative builds upon the success of the foundation’s free mobile mammography programme, under which more than 9,000 women have undergone digital mammography over the past two years. {{/usCountry}}

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The screening programme detected more than 22 cases of breast cancer, enabling patients to receive timely treatment at the surgical oncology department of the PGIMS. In addition, over 300 women with suspicious findings are currently under regular surveillance to ensure early intervention whenever required.