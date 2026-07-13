Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said the state government is redesigning the education ecosystem on the principles of “Re-design, re-imagine and re-invest” with the aim of transforming Haryana into a global knowledge economy hub and equipping students with industry-oriented skills.

CM reviews preparations for PM Modi’s July 17 Jind visit. (HT)

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Addressing a gathering at the Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology (GJUST) in Hisar the chief minister said the government has implemented wide-ranging reforms in universities and affiliated colleges in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) to prepare youth for emerging technologies and future employment.

Saini inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of projects worth ₹7.58 crore, including a ₹6-crore girls’ hostel a ₹1.40-crore nursing department building, and the Khejdali Mahabalidan Memorial Sculpture and Mata Amrita Devi Circle constructed at a cost of ₹18 lakh. He also announced that the newly inaugurated nursing block would be named after former chief minister Chaudhary Bhajan Lal.

Saini congratulated the university for receiving the NEP Implementation Excellence Award-2025 (gold category) from the Haryana government, saying the institution had set an example in implementing the National Education Policy envisioned by PM Narendra Modi.

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{{^usCountry}} “The objective of higher education is not merely to award degrees but to create socially responsible, technologically competent and environmentally conscious citizens,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The objective of higher education is not merely to award degrees but to create socially responsible, technologically competent and environmentally conscious citizens,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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To strengthen research, he said the government had established a ₹20-crore Haryana State Research Fund last year and had received more than 350 research proposals from teachers and students during 2025-26, of which around 90 proposals have been shortlisted. Another ₹20 crore has been earmarked for the fund in the current financial year.

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CM Reviews Preparations for PM Modi’s July 17 Jind Visit

Chief minister also reviewed preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed visit to Jind on July 17, during which the PM will flag off the country’s first hydrogen-powered train.

Inspecting the arrangements at Eklavya Stadium, the CM reviewed the venue layout, main pandal, sector-wise seating, parking facilities, media lounge, security arrangements and other logistical preparations. He directed officials to complete all arrangements within the stipulated time and ensure no shortcomings remain for the high-profile event.

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Saini said the hydrogen-powered train, which will run between Jind and Sonipat, would mark a major milestone for both Haryana and the country. Besides launching the train, the PM will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for development projects worth several crores across different districts of Haryana.