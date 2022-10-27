Haryana reports 123 fresh farm fires

Haryana reported 123 fresh cases of farm fires on Wednesday, taking the total number of active fire locations (AFLs) to 1,495 in the state.

As per the daily report, the Haryana Space Applications Centre (HARSAC) has detected a maximum of 40 cases in Kaithal, followed by 26 in Fatehabad, 12 each in Kurukshetra and Jind, 11 in Ambala, 5 in Karnal, 4 each in Yamunanagar and Panipat, 3 in Palwal and 2 each in Sirsa and Sonepat districts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, there is a considerable fall in the incidents of farm fires after Diwali, when the state reported the highest number of 250 incidents in a single day.

On the other hand, there is a slight improvement in the air quality of some cities in the state, especially in the National Capital Region. As per the air quality bulletin of the Central Pollution Control Board, the air quality of cities with very poor air quality has come down to 2 from 5 as only Kurukshetra and Jind cities had an air quality index above 300 level. While the air quality of 12 cities, Ambala, Bahadurgarh, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Dharuhera, Faridabad, Gurugram, Hisar, Kaithal, Karnal, Fatehabad and Manesar, was flashed as “poor” with the AQI of these cities remaining between 200 and 300 level.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Similarly, the air quality of Rohtak, Panipat, Sirsa, Sonepat and Yamunanagar was categorised as “moderate” with an AQI between 100 and 200.