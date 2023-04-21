3 succumb to Covid-19 in Haryana, 1,059 test positive

Three persons succumbed to Covid-19 from Haryana on Thursday while 1,059 fresh cases were detected across the state, according to the state health department. A healthcare worker takes swab sample of residents during a mock drill to check COVID-19 preparedness amid rising cases of coronavirus, at civil hospital, in Gurugram. (PTI)

The latest victims were residents of Kurukshetra, Fatehabad and Nuh districts.

As per the data of the health department, at least 13 people have succumbed to the virus in the state this month.

The death toll has now risen to 10,727 while the number of active Covid-19 patients in the state on Thursday stood at 5,099.

At least 9,533 samples were collected in the last 24 hours out of which 1,059 were found positive. The highest number of fresh infections were detected in Gurugram where there were 513 cases, followed by 108 in Faridabad, 87 in Panchkula and 52 each in Karnal and Ambala districts.