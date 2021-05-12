Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana revives Thikhri Pehra to fight Covid in villages
chandigarh news

Haryana revives Thikhri Pehra to fight Covid in villages

With the Covid-19 pandemic reaching the hinterland, the Haryana government has decided to adopt the traditional practice of community policing, known as Thikhri Pehra in local parlance, to check the spread of the disease
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 04:09 PM IST
Swab samples being collected at Titoli village in Rohtak district last week. The village reported Covid deaths recently after which testing was ramped up. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

With the Covid-19 pandemic reaching the hinterland, the Haryana government has decided to adopt the traditional practice of community policing, known as Thikhri Pehra in local parlance, to check the spread of the disease.

Last year, when coronavirus was spreading fast in towns and cities and started surfacing in villages, the state government put in place the practice of Thikhri Pehra, which proved to be effective in controlling the spread.

Also read: Centre approves procurement of 1.5 lakh units of DRDO’s ‘Oxycare’ system

Thikhri Pehra is a concept to keep a close vigil on the movement of people in and out of villages and ensuring containment of the virus.

An official spokesperson said the government has issued an order to all deputy commissioners that they may issue or enforce necessary orders to start Thikhri Pehra by able-bodied adult male inhabitants of the village.

The spokesperson said that the deputy commissioners can issue necessary orders within the next 24 hours and send a report to the principal secretary, general administration department, Vijayendra Kumar.

With the Covid-19 pandemic reaching the hinterland, the Haryana government has decided to adopt the traditional practice of community policing, known as Thikhri Pehra in local parlance, to check the spread of the disease.

Last year, when coronavirus was spreading fast in towns and cities and started surfacing in villages, the state government put in place the practice of Thikhri Pehra, which proved to be effective in controlling the spread.

Also read: Centre approves procurement of 1.5 lakh units of DRDO’s ‘Oxycare’ system

Thikhri Pehra is a concept to keep a close vigil on the movement of people in and out of villages and ensuring containment of the virus.

An official spokesperson said the government has issued an order to all deputy commissioners that they may issue or enforce necessary orders to start Thikhri Pehra by able-bodied adult male inhabitants of the village.

The spokesperson said that the deputy commissioners can issue necessary orders within the next 24 hours and send a report to the principal secretary, general administration department, Vijayendra Kumar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Man finds ‘human baby-sized’ frog in Solomon Islands

Sanchez the alligator enjoys ride by gazing out of window. Watch

Nothing to see here, just an adorable bunny getting some Vitamin C

This CEO’s post about ending work chats post 6 pm is getting tweeple’s thumbs up
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Covaxin
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP