Haryana: Robbers intercept bus with wedding guests in Karnal, loot cash, jewellery

ByPress Trust of India, Karnal
Published on: Jul 09, 2025 07:26 AM IST

छह लोग घायल हुए जब एक प्राइवेट बस को लुटेरों ने हमला कर कैश और जेवरात चोरी किए। घटना करनाल के पास हुई, पुलिस जांच कर रही है।

Six people were injured on when a private bus returning to Karnal (Haryana) from Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) after a wedding was attacked by robbers who stole cash and jewellery, police said on Tuesday.

Six people were injured in the incident. (HT File)
After the incident, which took place on Monday night, the groom, who was behind in another vehicle with his newly wed wife, reached the police station to file a complaint.

According to the complaint, two motorcycle-borne robbers intercepted the bus. Then around seven-eight robbers appeared and broke bus windows, assaulted passengers, and stole cash and jewellery, it said. It has come to light that the bus had halted near Karnal for refreshment, a police official said. Some youths who were allegedly consuming liquor had an altercation with some bus passengers. However, the passengers later boarded the bus and left. Further investigations are on, said police.

