Haryana RRTS projects not sanctioned by centre, says Union minister

Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) projects with respect to Delhi-Sonepat-Panipat, Delhi-Rohtak-Hisar, Delhi-Gurugram-Alwar and Delhi-Faridabad-Palwal have not been sanctioned by the Central government, union minister of state for housing and urban affairs Kaushal Kishore informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

The minister further said in the reply that the detailed project report (DPR) of the Delhi-Gurugram-SNB and Delhi-Sonepat-Panipat RRTS corridor has been prepared based on the outcome of pre-feasibility and feasibility reports for these corridors, and no funds have been allocated for these RRTS corridors by the Central government. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In response to a query by Congress’ Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda, the Union minister said the Haryana government had approved the detailed project report (DPR) of the Delhi-Gurgaon-SNB RRTS corridor on February 13, 2019, and Delhi-Sonipat-Panipat RRTS corridor on December 23, 2020.

“For the Delhi-Gurugram-SNB (Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror) and Delhi-Sonepat-Panipat RRTS corridor, the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) has not agreed to provide financial support. No proposal has been received in the ministry for Delhi-Rohtak-Hisar and Delhi-Faridabad-Palwal RRTS corridors from the concerned state government,” the minister said in a written reply.

The minister further said in the reply that the detailed project report (DPR) of the Delhi-Gurugram-SNB and Delhi-Sonepat-Panipat RRTS corridor has been prepared based on the outcome of pre-feasibility and feasibility reports for these corridors, and no funds have been allocated for these RRTS corridors by the Central government.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}