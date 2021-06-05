Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana's Covid-19 tally climbs to 761,637; 723 new cases seen
chandigarh news

Haryana's Covid-19 tally climbs to 761,637; 723 new cases seen

PTI | , Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JUN 05, 2021 10:47 PM IST
A health worker inoculates a woman with a dose of the Covishield vaccine at a civil hospital in Jind in Haryana. (AFP)

Haryana reported 59 Covid-19 deaths and 723 fresh positive cases on Saturday, taking the number of fatalities and cases to 8,664 and 761,637 respectively.

According to the health department, the latest deaths include five each in Bhiwani, Rewari and Hisar and four each in the districts of Panipat, Sirsa, Jhajjar and Jind.

Hisar reported the highest cases at 75, followed by Yamunanagar (67) and Panchkula (66). The total number of active cases in the state was 9,974 and the number of recoveries was 742,999.

The recovery rate was 97.55 percent. The cumulative positivity rate was 8.26 percent, the health bulletin said.

haryana coronavirus
