Haryana SAD forms 7-member core committee ahead of expansions

Haryana SAD forms 7-member core committee ahead of expansion

Mohri said a 101-member working committee will be formally declared during a party meeting in Kurukshetra on September 19, in the presence of state in-charge Balwinder Singh Bhundar. (HT File)

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Haryana unit president Harkesh Singh Mohri on Tuesday announced a seven-member core committee aimed at bolstering the party’s presence across the state. The decision was finalised after consultations with SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal. The core panel comprises Baldev Singh Kaimpur, Raghujit Singh, Ravinder Singh, Sukhsagar Singh, Harbhajan Singh Masana, Harpal Singh, and Pirthipal Singh. Mohri said a 101-member working committee will be formally declared during a party meeting in Kurukshetra on September 19, in the presence of state in-charge Balwinder Singh Bhundar.

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IN BRIEFS

NDRI begins training of Karnal jail inmates on dairy entrepreneurship

Karnal The ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute (ICAR-NDRI), Karnal, in collaboration with District Jail, Karnal on Tuesday organised the inaugural session for a training programme on dairy entrepreneurship and dairy processing for prison inmates. Officials said that the programme aims to impart scientific knowledge, practical skills and entrepreneurial understanding in the field of dairying, enabling the participating inmates to acquire meaningful livelihood skills and explore opportunities for self-employment and gainful occupation after completing their sentences.

Ambala health system to be strengthened: DC

Karnal Ambala DC Sachin Gupta on Tuesday said that the district is embarking on a comprehensive health transformation agenda in mission mode, with the vision of making the district a leading destination for quality healthcare services in the region, while ensuring accessible, affordable and timely healthcare for every citizen. Charing a detailed review meeting of the health department, Gupta said that the district’s healthcare strategy would focus on every link of the healthcare chain — prevention, screening, early detection, diagnosis, treatment, emergency referral, rehabilitation and follow-up.

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{{^usCountry}} Agri varsity scientists to study microplastic threat in Haryana {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Agri varsity scientists to study microplastic threat in Haryana {{/usCountry}}

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ROHTAK Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (HAU) has secured a two-year research project to map microplastic pollution in the state’s agricultural ecosystems and suggest ways to contain it. The project, titled “Distribution, risk assessment and development of mitigation strategies for microplastic pollution in agricultural ecosystems of Haryana”, has been approved by the Haryana State Higher Education Council under the Haryana State Research Fund, with a sanctioned budget of ₹19 lakh. The project will be led by Anil Duhan, assistant scientist in the department of chemistry. Jayant Sindhu and Ravi Kumar will be the co-investigators.