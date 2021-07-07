Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Haryana Sahitya Akademi announces new awards

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUL 07, 2021 12:05 AM IST
Haryana Sahitya Akademi director Dr Chander Trikha said the number of ‘Yuva Lekhak Samman Puraskar’ awarded in state have been increased to four. (HT Photo)

Haryana Sahitya Akademi on Tuesday announced to start 14 new ‘Yuva Shrestha Kriti Puraskar’ in different genres of Hindi and Haryanvi language from this year under which prize money of 31,000 each will be given to the winners.

Haryana Sahitya Akademi director Dr Chander Trikha said that on directions of Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the number of ‘Yuva Lekhak Samman Puraskar’ awarded in the state has also been increased from two to four.

In addition to this, the winner will now be given an honorarium of 1 lakh instead of 50,000.

He said that Khattar has also approved a new literature award in honour of folk poet Dayachand Mayna for his remarkable contribution towards folk literature and culture of the state through Haryanvi language.

Dr Trikha said this award is being started by the Haryana Sahitya Akademi from this year under the category of folk literature and culture under the name ‘Lok Kavi Dayachand Mayna Samman’. The amount of this award will be 2 lakh.

Few days back, the results of pending literary awards (38), Shrestha Kriti Puraskar (37) and manuscript (Pandulipi) awards (75) schemes for 2017, 2018 and 2019 were announced by the Akademi.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the amount of all these prizes has been deposited directly into the bank accounts of the winners.

