Haryana: Saini announces int’l-level textile institute in Panipat

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday announced that an international-level textile institute will be established in Panipat, for which 10 acres of land will be made available. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini lays foundation stone of the Panipat-Jatal Road and the overbridge project on the C.L.C. (Canal), in Panipat on Wednesday. (ANI)

He was in Panipat to address a pre-budget consultation meeting with representatives of the textile, food processing, and other industries from Panipat, Sonepat and Karnal.

He said that Panipat is a historic city of weavers, and its textile industry has brought recognition not only to Haryana but to the entire country.

Saini said that Panipat is also rapidly emerging as a major food processing hub and keeping in view the demands of various industry organisations, a textile institute will be established, which will provide technical expertise as per international standards.

He further stated that on the demand of industry associations, the validity of the Haryana AatmaNirbhar Textile Policy has been extended by one year, up to December 18, 2026.

“Today, the food processing industry is acting as a strong bridge between farmers and consumers across the state. It plays a crucial role in ensuring better prices for farmers’ produce, connecting them with modern technology, and making agriculture a profitable enterprise,” the chief minister said.

He further disclosed that under the Haryana AatmaNirbhar Textile Policy, 354 applications have been received, and grants worth ₹367 crore have already been approved.

Saini urged all exporters to move beyond selling only traditional products and understand global market culture and demand.