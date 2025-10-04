Haryana: Saini govt has failed to curb crime, says Hooda

Former chief minister and Leader of Opposition in Haryana assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday accused the state government of failing to control law and order in Haryana, claiming that over 80 gangs are active in the state, involved in murder, extortion, robbery, and kidnapping. Citing the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, Hooda said Haryana ranked third in the country in crime rate in 2023, with 739.3 cases registered per 100,000 population — a total of 2.24 lakh crimes. Bhupendra Singh Hooda during a press conference in Rohtak on Friday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

Addressing the media on Friday, Hooda said the conviction rate was only 30%, reflecting the government’s inability to prevent crime and deliver justice. “Haryana ranks fourth in crimes against women, with 15,758 cases and a crime rate of 110.3. The conviction rate in such cases is only 13%. In 2023, there were 1,772 rape cases and 131 gang rapes — an average of five rapes every day — along with 4,149 kidnapping cases, averaging 12 per day,” he said.

He also alleged that the BJP had promised ₹2,100 per month to every woman under the Lado Laxmi Yojana during elections but later limited the scheme to only 20 lakh women. “After this restriction, only 1.71 lakh women have been registered, despite the government already possessing Aadhaar and family ID data. This indicates that the BJP is deceiving the public by conducting a separate registration process,” he claimed.

On the farmers’ front, Hooda criticised the government over paddy procurement. He said that while 7 lakh tonnes of paddy have arrived in mandis, only 1.49 lakh tonnes have been lifted so far.

“Government agencies have refused to purchase paddy citing moisture content or have reduced prices by up to ₹200 per quintal. Farmers are receiving ₹300-400 less per quintal. The BJP had promised ₹3,100 per quintal during elections, which has not been fulfilled either last season or this season,” he added.

Hooda further demanded that the government announce a bonus of ₹ 200-500 per quintal for paddy, cotton, and millet to support farmers.

