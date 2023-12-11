Haryana school education minister Kanwar Pal faints during public event in Yamunanagar

School education minister Kanwar Pal, who was attending the “Viksit Bharat Jan Samvad Yatra” event in Nagal Patti village in Yamunanagar on Sunday, fell unconscious as his health suddenly deteriorated during the event.

Haryana school education minister Kanwar Pal during the ‘Viksit Bharat Jan Samvad Yatra’ in Yamunanagar on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Officials rushed to Pal’s aid and helped stabilise him, while a medical team rushed him to the nearest health centre in Pratap Nagar, where the doctors referred him to a trauma centre at District Civil Hospital. However, he was brought to Gaba Hospital where a sea of party workers had already reached to meet him.

In a statement, DC captain Manoj Kumar said Dr BS Gaba told him that this happened as the minister was engaged in several programmes and he would be discharged after giving primary treatment.

Civil surgeon Dr Manjeet Singh said the minister fell unconscious due to vasovagal syncope that happens due to overwork or standing for long.

Interestingly, the minister was taken to the private hospital instead of the trauma centre because of a staff shortage at the civil hospital, said civil surgeon Dr Manjeet Singh.

“Yes, he was not brought to our hospital as we have only basic facilities and there is a shortage of specialist staff. This hospital has an ICCU, but it has been ruled out that he had any heart-related ailment,” he told the reporters.