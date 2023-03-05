Haryana: Seeking Sandeep Singh’s dismissal, samiti gheraoes Dhankar’s office

Demanding the dismissal of minister Sandeep Singh from the Haryana cabinet, various groups under the banner of ‘Nyaya Sangharsh Samiti’ gheraoed the office of BJP state chief OP Dhankar in Jhajjar. Women activist Jagmati Sangwan alleged that the BJP government has failed to respect the women and they are reluctant to take action against a minister, who is booked in a sexual harassment case. “Sandeep Singh was barred from attending the BJP meetings but still he is enjoying ministerial berth. The government has provided him patronage. Dhankar was not present at his office and his personal assistant came to take the memorandum, but we refused to hand over the same to him. The memorandum was pasted on the walls outside Dhankar’s office,” she added. The women activists also took out a protest march in Jhajjar and raised slogans against Sandeep Singh. She said they would continue to boycott the programmes of Sandeep Singh.

Demanding the dismissal of minister Sandeep Singh from the Haryana cabinet, various groups under the banner of ‘Nyaya Sangharsh Samiti’ gheraoed the office of BJP state chief OP Dhankar in Jhajjar. (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Babli asks sarpanches to end deadlock

Rohtak : Haryana development and panchayat minister Devender Babli on Saturday asked the protesting sarpanches to end the deadlock and cooperate with the government to implement the e-tendering policy to carry out development work in villages. Interacting with the media in Fatehabad’s Tohana, Babli appealed to the sarpanches to implement the e-tendering policy and send the proposal to the government for development works. “As many as 3,800 village panchayats have already sent the proposal to carry out development works through e-tendering. The sarpanches should adopt this system and if they face any problems in it, we will resolve all these issues. Our government has given respect to the village heads and a meeting with the chief minister will be held to discuss the issues raised by them,” he added. However, sarpanches of many villages in Fatehabad also moved to Panchkula on Saturday to join the village heads’ dharna.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pro-Khalistan flag, slogan found in Ambala

Ambala : A pro-Khalistan flag and slogan were found scribbled on the walls of a flyover near the Shambhu border in Ambala on Saturday, the police said. As soon as the cops received information, the flag over a flyover on Chandigarh-Hisar Road (NH-152) was removed and the slogan was removed. The self-styled founder of banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), Gurpatwant Singh Pannu has reportedly released a video claiming the responsibility. SHO Manish Kumar, station in-charge, Ambala Sadar police station, said a criminal case will be registered after a preliminary probe.