Haryana seeks one-third reduction in its NCR area

Haryana government is pushing for a one-third reduction in its area under the national capital region (NCR).

The NCR includes 14 (out of 22) Haryana districts, spread over 25,327 square kilometres. The state has the largest area share of 45.98% in the NCR. In comparison, Uttar Pradesh has 26.92% (eight districts) area share and Rajasthan has 24.41% (two districts). The national capital territory of Delhi accounts for 2.69%.

The state government has asked the national capital region planning board (NCRPB) to consider the proposed decrease in its area. The matter will be taken up by chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar during a meeting with the board, headed by Union minister of state, housing and urban affairs, Hardeep Puri on Tuesday.

‘Inclusion of hinterland not serving any purpose’

Officials said the proposal to reduce the state’s area was prepared keeping in view that the inclusion of areas extending to even far-flung districts like Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mahendergarh, Jind and Karnal, was not serving any purpose in terms of reducing the urbanisation pressure on the national capital. “Also, the state government feels that restrictions applicable to NCR were difficult to implement in the hinterland included in the NCR,” said an official.

‘Make pollution provisions district specific rather NCR’

In fact, CM Khattar had, on September 23, requested Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav to allow implementation of pollution-control provisions as district specified rather than entire NCR-specified because of the difficulties being faced while implementing these provisions.

The CM had said that 57% area of Haryana falls under the NCR. Therefore, such provisions should not be implemented for the entire NCR in Haryana. Instead, they should be implemented within the 10-kilometre radius of the national capital territory of Delhi or within the 10-km radius of cities having 10 lakh population or as per the district specified, Khattar had told the union minister.

The area reduction proposal

The state government’s move to seek a reduction in its area under NCR comes in wake of a draft report prepared by the national capital region planning board (NCRPB) regarding revised delineation of NCR.

The Haryana government in July this year proposed a reduction and submitted a different option considering the situation and urbanisation in Haryana for revised delineation of the NCR for approval of the NCR Planning Board. “As per this proposal, the extent of Haryana sub region is likely to be 8,281.60 square kms against the current area of 25,327 square km, subject to verification from revenue record,” said a July 29 communication by director, town and country planning KM Pandurang to NCRPB.

Govt outlined new parameters for revised delineation of NCR

The state government’s communication said that for revised delineation of the NCR, the entire area of the state falling within the 50-kilometre buffer from Centre of NCT Delhi as well as the area covered between Kundli-Manesar- Palwal expressway and NCT Delhi (where the KMP Expressway extends beyond this buffer) be covered under NCR. Secondly, the extent of NCR along national highway or expressways be considered with one-kilometre-wide buffer on both sides within the existing NCR along with extension along national highways 44 and 9 up to counter magnet areas of Hisar and Ambala respectively. “As per the proposed parameters, the extent of NCR in Haryana will cover 17 districts and 48 development plans,” said the communication on the proposed reduction.

