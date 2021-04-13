Haryana sees highest weekly Covid spike

The coronavirus trajectory in Haryana climbed to an apex level last week (April 5-11) with the state registering 18,748 fresh cases.

This is the highest number of infections reported in state since March 2020 when the first case was reported.

Before this, 17,426 cases reported between November 16 and 22 last year was the highest tally. The state had registered 10,414 cases between March 29 and April 4 and 7,891 cases between March 22 and 28.

Additional chief secretary (ACS), health, Rajeev Arora said the rising number of cases is a cause of concern but the state has ramped up vaccination and sampling to check spread of the virus.

“We sampled 2.46 lakh individuals last week. This is the highest number of tests we have done so far. As far as vaccination is concerned, the health department has inoculated 1.79 lakh persons on Monday taking the state vaccination tally to 26.48 lakh,” the ACS said.

The number of active cases crossed the 20,000 mark last week and the sample positivity rate climbed to 4.82% from 4.7%. Gurugram with 6,176 active cases, followed by Faridabad (2,238), Karnal (2,208), Ambala (1,468), Panchkula (1,345), Kurukshetra (1,322) and Sonepat (1,170) were the leading districts in terms of active cases.

The recovery rate dropped to 91.96% and the case fatality rate was 1.02%.

POSITIVITY RATE GOES UP

Four districts - Faridabad (8.45%), Gurugram (6.86%), Rewari (6.42%) and Panchkula (6.33%) have a critical positivity rate of more than 6%.

Fifteen districts still have a positivity rate in the range of 2.64% to 5.58%. This means it is lower than the critical positivity rate of more than 6% but higher than the desirable positivity rate of less than 2%.

However, officials said that the way the infection is spreading again, the positivity rate in Panipat, Ambala and Karnal will soon cross the 6% mark.

Three districts - Nuh (0.8%), Charkhi Dadri (1.11%) and Jhajjar (1.8%) continue to have a desirable positivity rate of less than 2% for the past several weeks.