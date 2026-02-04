Haryana set to launch faceless property registration from F’bad

The Haryana government is set to launch a faceless property registration system from Faridabad on pilot basis by March end. The three-month pilot period will commence after completion of the technical work by the project team and successful User Acceptance Testing (UAT) sign-off by the concerned sub-registrar. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Financial Commissioner, Revenue (FCR) Sumita Misra said the Faridabad pilot marks the state’s ambitious move towards a fully digital, faceless and citizen-centric property registration process aimed at enhancing transparency, minimising physical interface and improving ease of service delivery.

“The pilot project will be implemented for a period of three months in one of the tehsils of Faridabad district and will be closely monitored before any decision is taken on its expansion to other districts of Haryana,’’ the FCR said.

She said the initiative was designed to digitally streamline the entire property registration workflow, ensuring faster processing, improved efficiency and a significant reduction in human discretion. This technological advancement promises the highest standards of security and data protection.

Misra said the faceless property registration system will be securely hosted on the Government of India’s MeitY Cloud, providing enterprise-grade security, robust data protection and scalability. All approved features and functionalities will be deployed during the pilot phase, while certain non-critical features may be incorporated at a later stage based on user feedback and operational requirements.

The three-month pilot period will commence after completion of the technical work by the project team and successful User Acceptance Testing (UAT) sign-off by the concerned sub-registrar. Server hosting support will be provided by the revenue department’s IT team, demonstrating the government’s commitment to leveraging in-house technical expertise.