Haryana sets timeline for mapping inundated land

Haryana government has set a timeline for mapping of inundated agriculture land. Chief secretary (CS) Sanjeev Kaushal, who on Thursday chaired a meeting of agriculture and irrigation officials, directed them to get certification of inundated land twice a year - by May 15 and October 31.

Chief secretary (CS) Sanjeev Kaushal said Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has directed that schemes have to be prepared to deal with floods and stagnant water before the sowing season commences. (HT File)

The CS said that chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has directed that schemes have to be prepared to deal with floods and stagnant water before the sowing season commences. The meeting was called by CS as a follow-up of the review meeting held by the CM to review public grievances received at CM window.

Certification of inundated land refers to the process of assessing and documenting the extent to which a particular piece of land is subject to flooding or other forms of inundation. The process typically involves a site inspection by a qualified professional, such as a hydrologist or civil engineer, who assesses the topography of the land, its proximity to water sources, and other factors that may influence its susceptibility to flooding or other forms of inundation. The results of this assessment is then documented in a report or other form of certification that can be used to inform decision-making related to land use and development. Kaushal directed the officers to assess the areas, where groundwater rises to the surface and regularly keep a vigil on water logging due to natural disasters such as heavy rains and flash floods.

