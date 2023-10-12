Haryana signs memorandum of agreements with RBI approved entities

In a step aimed at strengthening the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) ecosystem in Haryana, the industries and commerce department exchanged memorandum of agreements (MoAs) with three Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approved TReDS (trade receivables e discounting system) entities.

The MoAs were exchanged in the presence of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Khattar said Haryana primarily relies on agriculture, but the scope of this sector is limited due to decreasing land holdings. Consequently, there is a pressing need to diversify into industries and other sectors. He said the government is actively pursuing various schemes to promote and nurture the growth of MSMEs.

He also emphasised over the current need of boosting the MSMEs ecosystem through active participation of suppliers, buyers, bankers etc.

Deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala said the industries in Haryana have experienced significant growth in recent years, fostering various forms of industrialisation. He highlighted the increasing number of MSMEs in the state and assured that the government is committed to providing enhanced security and support for these enterprises.

