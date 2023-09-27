Haryana: Skill varsity to offer Harvard courses

: The Shri Vishwakarma Skill University in Palwal will now offer Harvard courses, offering a golden opportunity for industry professionals aspiring to do an MBA.

A licence agreement between Shri Vishwakarma Skill University and Harvard Business Publishing Education has been signed, which is important from the point of view of a global-level MBA executive programme, a university spokesperson said.

Professionals with three years of experience working in corporate and industry will be able to study MBA executive from the Skill University.

“This programme will have Harvard courses and we will also be able to use their teaching aids. This is a very significant achievement in terms of the quality of the MBA executive programme,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that those doing an MBA executive will be given a degree by Shri Vishwakarma Skill University and they will be given a certificate by Harvard Business Publishing Education. This will be a golden opportunity for industry professionals aspiring to do an MBA. The students will be able to obtain an MBA executive degree from Shri Vishwakarma Skill University at the high standards of Harvard.

