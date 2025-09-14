Haryana: Sonepat school principal accused of forcing Class 5 girl to clean floor

The mother of an 11-year-old Class 5 girl student of a private school alleged that her daughter was told to clean the floor of the classroom by the school principal in Sonepat district earlier this week. The girl’s mother alleged that the school principal threatened to shave-off her daughter’s hair if she failed to complete homework on time in future. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In her complaint to the police, the girl’s mother alleged that the school principal had asked her daughter to do 50 sit-ups and clean the floor of the classroom as a punishment for not completing homework.

“My daughter is enrolled in a private school at Ridhana village in Sonepat. She could not attend the school for some days due to prolonged fever. The school principal told my daughter to clean the floor of the classroom and outside UKG class. She also told the UKG students to chant “shame-shame” against my daughter. She has been traumatised and she cries when we ask her to go to school. She has been under treatment of a psychologist since the incident,” the girl’s mother said in a complaint to the Baroda police station and Sonepat deputy commissioner.

The girl’s mother alleged that the school principal threatened to shave-off her daughter’s hair if she failed to complete homework on time in future.

“The psychologist and doctors advised us to change the girl’s school. My sister is also a teacher in the same school,” she added.

School director said that the allegations of asking the girl to clean the mob in the school are false and baseless.

“The girl’s aunt is also a teacher in the school and she has some differences with the school principal. The allegations are made to defame the principal,” the director added.

Baroda police station house officer Dharambir said that the girl’s mother had lodged a complaint before the police and Sonepat deputy commissioner. He said that the school principal and the girl’s parents have been called on Monday to know the exact reason behind the incident, before any action is initiated.