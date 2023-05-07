Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Youths rescued from illegal drug rehab centres: Haryana speaker seeks vigilance inquiry

Youths rescued from illegal drug rehab centres: Haryana speaker seeks vigilance inquiry

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
May 07, 2023 01:28 AM IST

Haryana speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta on Saturday visited the civil hospital in Panchkula to meet the rescued youths

The Haryana speaker has sought a vigilance inquiry following the rescue of 43 youths from three illegal drug de-addiction centres in Panchkula’s Barwala, Mauli and Batour this week.

A special campaign should be launched to inspect all drug de-addiction and rehabilitation centres operating in Haryana, said Haryana speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta. (HT File Photo)
A special campaign should be launched to inspect all drug de-addiction and rehabilitation centres operating in Haryana, said Haryana speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta. (HT File Photo)

Haryana speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta on Saturday visited the Sector-6 civil hospital to meet the rescued youths.

“I have taken up the matter of irregularities at the drug de-addiction and rehabilitation centre in Madawala village, Pinjore, with the home and health Minister, Anil Vij, who has assured of a vigilance inquiry into the matter,” he said.

A special campaign should be launched to inspect all drug de-addiction and rehabilitation centres operating in the state, adding that he will soon meet chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and request him that a 100-bed de-addiction and rehabilitation centre be set up in each district of the state, while centres being run by private operators be banned.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
panchkula
panchkula
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 07, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out