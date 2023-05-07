Youths rescued from illegal drug rehab centres: Haryana speaker seeks vigilance inquiry

The Haryana speaker has sought a vigilance inquiry following the rescue of 43 youths from three illegal drug de-addiction centres in Panchkula’s Barwala, Mauli and Batour this week. A special campaign should be launched to inspect all drug de-addiction and rehabilitation centres operating in Haryana, said Haryana speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta. (HT File Photo)

Haryana speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta on Saturday visited the Sector-6 civil hospital to meet the rescued youths.

“I have taken up the matter of irregularities at the drug de-addiction and rehabilitation centre in Madawala village, Pinjore, with the home and health Minister, Anil Vij, who has assured of a vigilance inquiry into the matter,” he said.

A special campaign should be launched to inspect all drug de-addiction and rehabilitation centres operating in the state, adding that he will soon meet chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and request him that a 100-bed de-addiction and rehabilitation centre be set up in each district of the state, while centres being run by private operators be banned.