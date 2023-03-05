Haryana spending 460 crore on old age pension: Khattar

Haryana chief minister ML Khattar on Saturday said the state government is paying ₹460 crore to 18.50 lakh beneficiaries of old age pension. Khattar who held a virtual interaction with the newly added beneficiaries of old age pension said the state government has increased the annual income eligibility limit to qualify for old age pension from ₹2 lakh to ₹3 lakh in 2023-24 budget estimates. From April 1, a person who has completed 60 years and has a joint income (of husband and wife) less than ₹3 lakh per year will automatically get the old age pension. However, consent will be taken from them if they wish to avail of the pension benefits or not, the chief minister said.

The chief minister said that in the 2023-24 budget estimates, he has announced a new scheme called ‘Prahari’ to ensure the well-being of elderly (above 80). There are over 3.3 lakh persons above 80 in the state based on Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) data, of which 3,600 are living alone. Under the Prahari scheme, the government will ensure that their well-being is looked after by a personal visit once every two months by government servants. Based on the personal visit, medical support or protection of property will be taken care of by the department concerned, he said. He said that under the Varishta Nagrik Sewa Ashram Scheme, elderly will be provided care in a sewa ashram where all facilities, including healthcare for senior citizens, will be available under one roof.

Khattar called upon the old-age pension beneficiaries to come forward for social service by registering on the Samarpan portal as volunteers.