Haryana sports varsity student found dead in campus pool, kin seek probe

A 30-year-old postgraduate diploma student of Sports University of Haryana at Rai in Sonepat was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the university’s swimming pool late on Thursday evening, prompting separate investigations by the police and university authorities.

The victim Nishant Sharma. (HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The victim, identified as Nishant Sharma, was pursuing a postgraduate diploma in cricket coaching at the university. Originally from Palwal district, his family is currently residing in Delhi. Nishant was married and is survived by his wife and three-year-old son.

The incident has once again raised concerns over water safety in Haryana, marking the third drowning-related case reported in the state within a week. On May 14, a 21-year-old youth drowned in the swimming pool at Eklavya Stadium. On Thursday, two minor boys aged 10 and 12 drowned in a water body at Ambience Golf Club after allegedly entering the premises by scaling a boundary wall.

According to preliminary information, Nishant had appeared for his first-semester examination earlier in the day and later participated in a cricket match on the university campus. After the game, he reportedly went to the swimming pool around 8.30pm along with a few friends, despite regular swimming hours having already ended.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} University officials said six to seven people, including Nishant, were present near the pool at the time of the incident. When his friends could not locate him for some time, they began searching the area using torchlights and eventually found him lying unconscious at the bottom of the pool. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} University officials said six to seven people, including Nishant, were present near the pool at the time of the incident. When his friends could not locate him for some time, they began searching the area using torchlights and eventually found him lying unconscious at the bottom of the pool. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

He was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The body was later shifted to the civil hospital in Sonepat for postmortem.

Initial reports suggest the swimming pool is around 18 feet deep and had nearly 15 feet of water at the time of the incident.

Soon after receiving information about the incident, Nishant’s family members reached Sonepat and met police officials and university authorities. The family, however, expressed doubts over the drowning theory and demanded a fair and impartial investigation.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Nishant’s uncle, Kuldeep Kumar, said the family was unable to believe that Nishant could drown accidentally as he was known to be a good swimmer.

“It is difficult to understand how he could drown in the pool. We suspect there may be more to the incident. A thorough investigation from all possible angles should be conducted,” he said.

The family also questioned the delay in informing the university administration despite several students being present at the spot.

“There were other boys near the pool. Police should scan CCTV footage and record statements of everyone present there,” Kuldeep Kumar added.

The family has demanded videography of the postmortem examination and a detailed probe into the circumstances leading to Nishant’s death.

Nishant’s mother belongs to Chirawata village, which is also the native village of haryana sports minister Gaurav Gautam. The minister’s media adviser Nitin Sharma clarified that there was no direct family relation between the minister and Nishant.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He said the sports minister had taken note of the incident and that a departmental inquiry would also be initiated.

Reacting to the incident, university vice chancellor Dr Ashok Kumar termed it “extremely tragic” and confirmed that the university had constituted a three-member inquiry committee to investigate the matter. The committee will be headed by Prof Rajendra Prasad Garg, senior consultant sports at the university and former dean of the faculty of education at MDU Rohtak.

In an official statement, the university said Nishant knew swimming, making the incident even more concerning. It also confirmed that a swimming coach was present near the pool at the time of the incident.

“The university administration is taking the matter very seriously. A fair and thorough investigation will be conducted and strict action will be taken against anyone found responsible at any level,” the statement said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Vice-Chancellor also confirmed that the swimming pool had been sealed following the incident.

Rai station house officer Dheeraj Kumar said investigations were underway and all aspects of the case were being examined. Investigating officer Ashok Kumar said statements of family members and university staff were being recorded and further action would depend on the postmortem report.