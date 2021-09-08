Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana starts registrations for e-auction of commercial sites
chandigarh news

Haryana starts registrations for e-auction of commercial sites

An official spokesperson of Haryana government said the e-auction will be done on a free-hold basis. Beginning September 14, the e-auction of different grain and vegetable markets in Sampla, Ambala city, Siwan, Ambala Cantt, Panipat, Sonipat etc will continue till September 21.
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 01:52 AM IST
Haryana government has started registration for e-auctioning of commercial sites of ‘’Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Haryana government has started registration for e-auctioning of commercial sites of ‘’Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board’.

An official spokesperson said the e-auction will be done on a free-hold basis. Beginning September 14, the e-auction of different grain and vegetable markets in Sampla, Ambala city, Siwan, Ambala Cantt, Panipat, Sonipat etc will continue till September 21.

IAS officer Gupta’s services placed at disposal of Union govt

Chandigarh Haryana government has placed the services of IAS officer Rakesh Gupta at the disposal of the government of India on his appointment as joint secretary in the Union ministry of women and child development with effect from September 7.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Punjab govt seeks 42,000 crore cash credit limit from RBI for upcoming paddy procurement season

Dreaded gangster nabbed after a hot chase in Sangrur

Indian Air Force presents MiG 21 to Chandigarh’s Kendriya Vidyalaya

Capt Cook: Punjab CM to churn out mouth-watering delicacies for Olympic medallists
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET UG Admit Card 2021
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Covid-19 cases
Tokyo Paralympics
Shikshak Parv 2021 Live
INS Anvesh
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP