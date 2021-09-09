Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana state board to conduct Class 8 exams after 12-year gap
chandigarh news

Haryana state board to conduct Class 8 exams after 12-year gap

Board of School Education Haryana chairman Jagbir Singh said as per the government directions, amendments were made to the Haryana RTE Rules 2011
By HT Correspondent, Rohtak
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 01:50 AM IST
The Board of School Education Haryana will conduct the Class 8 examination after a gap of 12 years from 2021-22 session. (Representational)

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has decided to hold board exam for Class 8 students in 2022, which will happen after 12 years. The board has started making preparations for the exam. Board chairman Jagbir Singh said as per the government directions, amendments were made to the Haryana RTE Rules 2011 and board exam will be held for Class 8 students across the state for the 2021-22 session.

MDU for physical classes from October 1

Maharshi Dayanand university (MDU) has decided to resume physical classes at its Rohtak and CPAS, Gurugram, campsuses for graduate and post-graduate students except first semester students from October 1, if government allows them to do so. In an official letter issued by the MDU deputy registrar, the students have been asked to deposit fee by September 30. “The physical classes for students of semester 3,5,7 and 9 will be resumed from October 1, if the government grants permission,” the letter said.

Protest against BJP leader in Dadri

Bharatiya Janata Party legislator from Hisar, Kamal Gupta, on Wednesday faced farmers’ wrath during his visit to Charkhi Dadri. Gupta was in Dadri to chair a meeting of party workers at a rest house when a group of farmers reached there and raised anti-government slogans The farmers tried to break the barricades, but police foiled their attempts.

