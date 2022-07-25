Haryana state crime branch arrests Delhi-based man for GST fraud

The Haryana State Crime Branch has arrested a Delhi-based fake chartered accountant (CA) for Goods and Services Tax (GST) invoice frauds of ₹3 crore.

As per the police, the accused has been identified as Puneet Shonkar of Ghaziabad of Uttar Pradesh and he was staying in Delhi. The police officials claimed that the accused is a commerce graduate and did not have any CA degree but he posed as a chartered accountant and also worked for several firms. The police officials associated with the investigation said that he had created 40 fake firms on bogus documents in Yamunanagar, Panipat, Rohtak, and Kaithal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, the matter was highlighted by an official in Yamunanagar and later the case was handed over to the state crime branch.

Amit Dahiya, an investigation officer of the state crime branch, said that the accused has caused a financial loss of ₹3 crore to the Haryana government by creating fake firms and on paper and got a GST refund from the government of around ₹3 crore by submitting fake e-way bills.

About the modus operandi, he said that the accused used to first register fake firms on the GST portal in the name of gullible people. He claimed a GST refund by depositing fake invoices, bills and e-way bills of these firms.

The accused has been arrested from Karnal and he was taken on two days of police remand for further interrogation. The police claimed that he was also involved in fraud cases in Himachal Pradesh and Delhi and an FIR was also registered against him in Himachal Pradesh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}