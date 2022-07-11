Haryana STF arrests 5 members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang

In a major crackdown, the special task force (STF) of Haryana Police has arrested five members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang from Jhajjar’s Bahadurgarh, officials said on Monday.

A number of stolen luxury cars were also recovered from them.

Those arrested are Chiraag, younger brother of Tinu Bhiwani who has been nabbed in the Moose Wala murder case; Manoj Bakkarwala; Prakash Barmer of Rajasthan’s Barmer; Amit of Haryana’s Pinjore and Sanjay of Punjab’s Zirakpur.

STF superintendent of police Sumit Kumar said Chiraag was handling drug trade of Bishnoi group in southern Haryana while Manoj is a famous car thief.

“The STF unit of Bahadurgarh had received a tip-off about the movement of the gang members. All of them were active members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang . They used to procure weapons from Delhi and supply them in Haryana and Punjab besides making extortions. Commuting in the stolen Toyota Innova and Mahindra Scorpio, the accused had entered Haryana from the Delhi side,” he added.

“During interrogation, they revealed that they were working for Lawrence Bishnoi and Kala Jathedi gangs for a long time. They had come in contact with Lawrence and Sampat Nehra through another notorious gangster Tinu Bhiwani of the Bishnoi gang. Since then, they have been working for this gang,” the cop said.

SP Kumar said during the initial probe,Manoj revealed that apart from providing weapons and drugs to the Bishnoi gang, he was into stealing luxury cars and has stolen hundreds of them from different parts of the country.

“He had been arrested multiple times but managed to escape by dodging the police. There are several cases registered against him in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. He has remained in jail for about 10 years,” the STF SP added.

