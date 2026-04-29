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Haryana surpasses wheat procurement target with a fortnight to spare

As per the state government’s e-kharid portal, wheat procurement touched 76.57 LMT till 7 pm, while total arrivals reached 82.72 LMT

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 06:24 am IST
By Bhavey Nagpal, Karnal
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Haryana on Tuesday surpassed its wheat procurement target of 75 lakh metric tonne (LMT), with purchases touching 76.57 LMT more than two weeks before the rabi marketing season ends on May 15.

Last year, total arrival was 75.61 LMT, out of which 72.41 LMT was procured, with the rest going to private buyers. In 2024-25, the arrival stood at 73.61 LMT, of which 71.50 LMT was purchased. (File)

As per the state government’s e-kharid portal, wheat procurement touched 76.57 LMT till 7 pm, while total arrivals reached 82.72 LMT.

While farmers are elated by the development, wheat scientists attribute the robust procurement to high-yielding varieties, favourable weather conditions and low disease incidence. Ratan Tiwari, Director at the ICAR-Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research (IIWBR), said that new, high-yielding, and climate-resilient varieties have largely been adopted in the region, and farmers followed guidelines issued by various stakeholders for timely sowing, irrigation and harvesting.

Last year, total arrival was 75.61 LMT, out of which 72.41 LMT was procured, with the rest going to private buyers. In 2024-25, the arrival stood at 73.61 LMT, of which 71.50 LMT was purchased.

Haryana ranks second in wheat production in the country and contributes about 25% of the wheat to the central pool.

Amit Sharma, a farmer from Kutail village in Karnal, said, “We were expecting a good production this year and it has happened. Though the purchase process was a bit harsh at the mandis, the government has made everything transparent to reduce corruption.”

Wazir Singh, Karnal’s deputy director of agriculture (DDA), said that despite some scattered cases of crop lodging due to hailstorm or rain, weather conditions during the grain-filling stage remained favourable, even with some hotter weeks in February-March.

Officials, however, cautioned that higher arrivals and procurement could create storage issues in various districts, with grains potentially lying in the open during rains.

Karnal deputy commissioner Dr Anand Kumar Sharma said that although they have enough storage facilities available, they have already identified more space and demanded special rakes from the concerned authorities.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Bhavey Nagpal

Bhavey Nagpal is a staff correspondent based at Karnal. He reports on crime, politics, health, railways, highways, and civic affairs for northern Haryana districts.

Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana surpasses wheat procurement target with a fortnight to spare
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana surpasses wheat procurement target with a fortnight to spare
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