Haryana targets to immunise 13.4 lakh kids in pulse polio drive on Sept 18

More than 13.43 lakh children will be administered polio drops in six districts of Haryana, including Kaithal, Faridabad, Gurugram, Jhajjar, Mewat and Sonepat, on September 18 under the sub-national polio campaign.

Additional chief secretary, health, G Anupama, who presided over the state-level task force committee, directed the civil surgeons to increase the strength of polio booth teams so that the target could be achieved easily. She said that no child should be deprived of the polio dose and for that, there is a need to reach out to poor families in slum areas, brick kilns, poultry farms, stone crushers, and construction sites in rural as well as urban areas.

She said that mobile and transit teams should also be increased and booths should also be set up at bus stands, railway stations so that polio doses can be administered to the children traveling on that day. Special focus should be kept on anganwadi centres and all centres will remain open on September 18. Apart from this, on September 19 and 20, the teams of the department will go door to door to ensure polio doses.

