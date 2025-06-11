Haryana tightens grip on drug networks, over 1,800 arrested till April

Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB) has arrested a total of 1,801 offenders, including 332 for possession or trafficking of commercial quantity drugs in the first four months of 2025, according to additional chief secretary (ACS-Home) Sumita Misra. The HSNCB also seized 58 kg of charas, 1,521 kg of ganja, 87 kg of opium, and 6,766 kg of poppy straw. (HT File)

Stating that the government has taken stringent action on the enforcement front, she said that in the first four months of 2025, the HSNCB carried out major operations and seized 22.40 kg of heroin.

The HSNCB also seized 58 kg of charas, 1,521 kg of ganja, 87 kg of opium, and 6,766 kg of poppy straw. Authorities also confiscated 1,609 bottles, 48,982 capsules, 3,152 injectable narcotics, over 95,000 tablets, and 128 kg of opium poppy.

In a statement Misra said that during this same period, 1,130 cases were registered under the NDPS Act, out of which 143 involved commercial quantities.

She said that 34 offenders were detained under preventive sections of the PITNDPS Act, 1988. Misra has urged all citizens to proactively use the MANAS Helpline 1933 which is a 24x7 confidential service designed to empower the community in the fight against narcotics.