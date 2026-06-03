Haryana to create 20 lakh metric tonnes of grain storage capacity

The Haryana government on Tuesday decided to create 20 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of additional grain storage capacity as at least 4% foodgrains produced in the state are lost every year due to inadequate warehousing facilities, officials said.

Haryana produces around 115 lakh MT wheat, 71 lakh MT rice, 110 lakh MT fruits and vegetables, besides 115 MT milk and dairy products annually. (Representational image)

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Haryana produces around 115 lakh MT wheat, 71 lakh MT rice, 110 lakh MT fruits and vegetables, besides 115 MT milk and dairy products annually.

Even as the state contributes nearly 25% to the country’s food grain security, the state’s existing storage capacity stands at only 66 lakh MT, which needs to be expanded to 130 lakh MT to meet future requirements, the officials of the food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department said in a review meeting that chief minister Nayab Singh Saini held here on Tuesday.

After being apprised about the urgent need to address the foodgrain storage problem, Saini directed officers to take necessary steps and ensure adequate storage infrastructure for foodgrains and minimise post-harvest losses.

“As part of this initiative, the state will create 20 lakh MT additional grain storage capacity and the chief minister has directed officers to make all necessary preparations to achieve this target,” officials present in the meeting said.

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{{^usCountry}} Commissioner and secretary (food, civil supplies and consumer affairs) J Ganesan informed the chief minister that “due to open storage and inadequate warehousing facilities,” nearly 4% to 5% of food grains produced in the state are lost every year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Commissioner and secretary (food, civil supplies and consumer affairs) J Ganesan informed the chief minister that “due to open storage and inadequate warehousing facilities,” nearly 4% to 5% of food grains produced in the state are lost every year. {{/usCountry}}

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Presenting the department’s future roadmap, Ganesan highlighted various interventions aimed at reducing post-harvest losses and achieving the targets, underlining the need to expand covered storage facilities to minimise such losses.

“Taking note of post-harvest losses, the chief minister directed officers to prepare a plan for the construction of covered warehouses, expansion of cold storage infrastructure, and optimum utilisation of available resources,” an official spokesperson said.

Saini also directed departments concerned to work in close coordination and achieve the target of constructing 20 lakh MT warehousing capacity on a public-private partnership (PPP) mode.

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Officials said that the state government will implement a long-term strategy to strengthen storage facilities for food grains, horticulture produce, fruits, and vegetables, ensuring maximum utilisation of agricultural output and minimising wastage.