Haryana to distribute 2.5 lakh tablets among Class 10-12 students of govt schools next month

Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal on Thursday said about 2.5 lakh tablets will be distributed among Class 10-12 students of government schools in May.

On decisions taken in a high-powered purchase committee (HPPC) meeting that chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar chaired here, the education minister said the panel approved over ₹100 crore purchase of goods and items to be procured by different departments.

There were three agendas before the panel, two of the education department and one of power.

Pal said procurement of personalised and adaptive learning (PAL) software (for Classes 9 to 12), which will cost more than ₹5 crore, was also approved in the meeting. This software will be preloaded in the tablets that would be provided to students. The committee also gave nod to procure around five lakh data SIM cards costing ₹47 crore.

“These SIM cards will be inserted in the tablets with a daily data limit of 2GB. We will distribute around 2.5 lakh tabs to the students in May,” said Pal.

He added that the committee has also given nod for procurement of 11m PCC poles for meeting the requirements of the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) and the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) costing ₹49 crore.

Haryana transport minister Mool Chand Sharma was also present in the meeting, apart from ACS (power) PK Das, ACS (school education) Mahavir Singh, principal secretary to CM V Umashankar, principal secretary (industries) Vijayendra Kumar, and director general (secondary education) J Ganesan.