Haryana to fix minimum basic DC rate: Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said changes are being made in what is called the deputy commissioner (DC) rate of the state.

A section of the employees hired through outsourcing or on contract by the government departments are paid daily wages as per the fixed DC rates of that district.

The lack of uniformity in DC rates and huge differences in DC rates of all districts had echoed in the recently concluded Vidhan Sabha session as well.

Presiding over a meeting of the officebearers of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Khattar said the minimum basic DC rate for the entire state will be fixed.

Keeping in mind the cost of living in the national capital region (NCR) and other districts, new DC rates will be fixed by making slabs, he said, adding that the DC rate will continue to increase according to the inflation rate.

The CM also directed to open ESI dispensary at Jhajjar’s Jharli having national power plant and industries of many companies in which workers of the unorganised sector work.

Khattar said a fund has been set up to ensure monthly salary of rural tubewell operators on the lines of sanitation workers and rural watchmen working in rural areas, through which they will get their salaries on time.