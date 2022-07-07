Haryana to give 1.20 lakh per acre grant for dragon fruit cultivation

: To encourage farmers to cultivate the much-in-demand dragon fruit and earn good profits, the Haryana government will provide a grant of ₹ 120,000 per acre for the cultivation of the tropical fruit.

Under the special grant scheme, there is a provision of ₹ 120,000 per acre grant for dragon fruit orchard, while ₹ 50,000 is for planting saplings to be given in three yearly instalments of ₹ 30,000 in the first year, and ₹ 10,000 each in second and third year, additional chief secretary (ACS-agriculture) Sumita Misra said.

Misra said that under this scheme, a farmer can avail the facility of grant of up to a maximum of 10 acres and to get the grant, it is mandatory for the farmers to register on the ‘Meri Fasal-Mera Byora’ portal.

“The grant will be given on a ‘first come-first serve’ basis,” Misra said.

Collaboration with Brazil for development of animal breeds

Haryana will establish a centre of excellence for the development of animal breeds in collaboration with Brazil, agriculture and farmers’ welfare minister JP Dalal said.

He said that the ‘Gir Association of Brazil’ has expressed willingness to import Murrah buffalo germplasm from the state through Haryana livestock development board.

A delegation led by Dalal is on a visit to Brazil and on Wednesday discussed with the members of Association of Brazilian Zebu Breeders (ABCZ) the modalities for setting up of centre of excellence for Gir animals in Haryana.