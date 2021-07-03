Haryana to give 8,000 per acre for kharif onion cultivation

The Haryana government has decided to provide a grant of ₹8,000 per acre to farmers for cultivation of onion sown during the kharif season.

The move is aimed at weaning away farmers from water-guzzling paddy crop.

An official spokesperson said that the grant given by the state government to the farmers adopting kharif onion cultivation under the Integrated Horticulture Development Mission will go directly to their bank accounts.

The farmers will be given benefit of this grant for a maximum of five acre.

Famers opting for it will have to register the area of cultivation on the HORTNET portal and submit relevant documents to the district horticulture officer.