 Haryana to have uniforms for staffers of all govt hospitals from March 1: Vij - Hindustan Times
Haryana to have uniforms for staffers of all govt hospitals from March 1: Vij

ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh
Jan 31, 2024 09:26 AM IST

According to an official statement, Haryana health minister Anil Vij said that uniforms for employees in various categories will be implemented in all government hospitals and health institutions across the state from March 1.

All government hospitals and health institutions in Haryana will implement uniforms for its employees from March 1, health minister Anil Vij said on Monday.

All government hospitals and health institutions in Haryana will implement uniforms for its employees from March 1, health minister Anil Vij said on Monday. (HT File)
Vij chaired a meeting with officials of various associations related to the health and family welfare department on Monday.

Last year, the health minister had announced a dress code for healthcare professionals, which barred funky hairstyles, makeup, long nails, denim clothing, T-shirts, skirts, among others at government healthcare centres. Vij had said that a hospital requires its employees to follow certain conduct, and a dress code is an essential component which gives the organisation a “professional touch”. At Monday’s meeting, the health minister expressed his desire for National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) labs to be present in all hospitals having more than 100 beds for high-quality testing facilities for the people.

Vij also emphasised the importance of high-quality instruments in the laboratories to facilitate technicians’ work.

