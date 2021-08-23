Haryana to hold 200 job fairs every year: Dushyant

Haryana government has set a target of organising 200 job fairs every year to provide employment opportunities to the youth in the private sector, deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala has said.

It will be mandatory to organise at least one employment fair or placement drive every quarter by the district employment office in every district, he said, listing out initiatives taken by the state government to increase employment opportunities.

He said a new employment portal has been launched to connect the skilled youth of Haryana with the private sector job market. Private sector employers and job-aggregators have also been integrated on the portal and a 35-seater call centre is there to facilitate the job-seekers.