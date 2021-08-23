Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana to hold 200 job fairs every year: Dushyant
chandigarh news

Haryana to hold 200 job fairs every year: Dushyant

Haryana government has set a target of organising 200 job fairs every year to provide employment opportunities to the youth in the private sector, deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala has said
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 01:23 AM IST
Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala (HT PHOTO)

Haryana government has set a target of organising 200 job fairs every year to provide employment opportunities to the youth in the private sector, deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala has said.

It will be mandatory to organise at least one employment fair or placement drive every quarter by the district employment office in every district, he said, listing out initiatives taken by the state government to increase employment opportunities.

He said a new employment portal has been launched to connect the skilled youth of Haryana with the private sector job market. Private sector employers and job-aggregators have also been integrated on the portal and a 35-seater call centre is there to facilitate the job-seekers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Sugarcane farmers' issue needs to be resolved immediately: Sidhu

Himachal Pradesh University to set up chair in Virbhadra Singh’s memory

Anindita Mitra to take over as Chandigarh MC chief today

Chandigarh adds 3,000 ‘backlog’ Covid cases to its tally
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Covid-19
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP