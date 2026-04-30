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Haryana to hold ‘flood mock drill’ in 13 districts on May 14

The exercise will be conducted in 13 identified flood-prone districts— Gurugram, Ambala, Faridabad, Fatehabad, Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Panchkula, Panipat, Palwal, Sirsa, Sonepat and Yamunanagar

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 07:38 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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The Haryana government will conduct a state-level mock exercise on a flood disaster scenario on May 14, covering 13 flood-prone districts.

According to the official communication issued by the department of revenue and disaster management, Haryana, the mock exercise will be conducted in four stages to ensure comprehensive preparedness.

Financial commissioner, revenue and disaster management, Sumita Misra, said the exercise is being organised in coordination with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) as part of the annual state and UT mock exercise calendar.

The exercise will be conducted in 13 identified flood-prone districts— Gurugram, Ambala, Faridabad, Fatehabad, Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Panchkula, Panipat, Palwal, Sirsa, Sonepat and Yamunanagar. These districts have been selected due to their proximity to rivers and canals and their geographical vulnerability to flooding, making them critical for preparedness planning.

According to the official communication issued by the department of revenue and disaster management, the mock exercise will be conducted in four stages to ensure comprehensive preparedness.

The first stage (orientation and coordination conference) will be held on May 6 through video conferencing, involving officials and stakeholders from the state and district levels, the release said.

 
national disaster management authority
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana to hold ‘flood mock drill’ in 13 districts on May 14
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana to hold ‘flood mock drill’ in 13 districts on May 14
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