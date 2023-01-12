Haryana to introduce law to give ownership rights of common land

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said the state government will introduce a law to give people ownership rights of common land, which is referred to as jumla malkan, mushtarka malkan and shamlat deh on revenue records.

During a meeting with the Bhartiya Kisan Union delegation, the CM said a committee had been constituted to study old laws and prepare new ones. The committee comprises deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, development and panchayat minister Devender Babli, urban local bodies minister Kamal Gupta and the advocate general.

“This committee has held two meetings and directions have been issued to the officers concerned to prepare a draft of the said law. This work is in the final stage and soon a bill will be introduced in the Vidhan Sabha. The advocates of the ‘kisan union’ can also give suggestions regarding the draft of this law to the committee,” Khattar said, according to an official spokesperson.

The farmers’ delegation expressed gratitude to the chief minister for finding a permanent solution to this issue by introducing the law. The CM said that no injustice will be done with the farmers, who have either been residing on the land called abadkar, pattedar, dholidar, and kashtkar or doing farming on such lands for years.

“They will not be asked to vacate land. However, the government has ensured no further encroachment is done on such land,” said Khattar.