Haryana to link prisons, prosecution data with criminal tracking systems

The Haryana government will integrate the prisons and prosecution database with the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS).

Chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, who held a review meeting on Wednesday, sought preparation of a standard operating procedure for integrated monitoring on terrorism and counterfeit currency and management system. The meeting was attended by director general of police PK Agrawal, additional director general of police (ADGP, crime) OP Singh besides others.

An official spokesperson said that Haryana police have also started sending alerts to citizens regarding progress in investigations and registration of FIRs, arrests and final report etc. The spokesperson said that 277 police stations in the state are currently connected with statewide area network bandwidth having high-speed internet facility. The chief secretary on Wednesday directed the police officials to integrate 47 more police stations with this facility at the earliest.

He said in view of future requirements, officers should explore the possibility of enhancing the bandwidth speed.