Haryana to open 100 more subsidised kisan-mazdoor canteens

The subsidised lunch serving stations, Atal Kisan-Mazdoor canteens, will be opened in more than 100 places in Haryana in view of their growing popularity
During the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had launched the state’s first Atal Kisan-Mazdoor canteen in Karnal. (HT File)
Published on Apr 16, 2022 01:04 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The subsidised lunch serving stations, Atal Kisan-Mazdoor canteens, will be opened in more than 100 places in Haryana in view of their growing popularity.

These community kitchens are already being run by various departments of the state government at 50 places. They have proved to be a boon for the poor and needy.

It was during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic that chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had launched the state’s first Atal Kisan-Mazdoor canteen in Karnal.

“Now the government has planned to open such kitchens at more than 100 places in state. About 50 such canteens are expected to start in the next three months,” an official spokesperson said.

Chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Friday held a meeting regarding these subsidised community kitchens being run in Haryana.

The labour department is running these kitchens in nine places, where workers are served food for 10, while the Haryana agricultural marketing board is running such canteens at 23 places to provide affordable food to farmers and labourers.

In view of the popularity of these canteens, the marketing board has decided to open these canteens at 25 more places in the next six months.

