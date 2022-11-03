Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana to provide free transport to CET candidates

Haryana to provide free transport to CET candidates

chandigarh news
Updated on Nov 03, 2022 01:49 AM IST

About 13,700 buses, including almost all ordinary route buses, will be used for this travel facility, according to a release

Haryana to provide free transport to CET candidates
Haryana to provide free transport to CET candidates (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

: The Haryana state transport will provide free pick-and-drop facility to the 11.36 lakh candidates likely to appear in the CET examination on November 5-6.

About 13,700 buses, including almost all ordinary route buses, will be used for this travel facility, according to a release.

The buses will be available for the candidates at the nearest sub-divisional bus stand or nearest district-level bus stand. The candidates will be dropped at the nearest sub-divisional bus stand or district-level bus stand of the examination centre.

The reporting time for the morning shift of the examination is 8:30 am and 1:30 pm for the evening shift.

The bus services will be available from 7 am for morning shift and 12 noon for evening shift. Similarly, from 12 noon to 1:30 pm candidates can travel back to their homes. The buses to travel back home for the candidates appearing in the evening shift will be available from 5 pm to 6:30 pm, the spokesperson said in a statement.

