Haryana to provide jobs to abandoned, surrendered children under HARIHAR scheme

The Haryana cabinet on Thursday approved a policy to provide jobs on compassionate grounds and economically weaker section (EWS) status to children either abandoned or surrendered and turned 18-year-old while living in child-care institutions across state
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON APR 23, 2021 12:34 AM IST
Under the policy, eligible children will get benefits of education, employment, and financial support. (HT FILE)

The Haryana cabinet on Thursday approved a policy to provide jobs on compassionate grounds and economically weaker section (EWS) status to children either abandoned or surrendered and turned 18-year-old while living in child-care institutions across state.

The children abandoned when below 5 years of age and surrendered before turning one-year-old will be eligible for benefits of HARIHAR initiative of the Haryana government. Under the policy, eligible children will get benefits of education, employment, and financial support.

The policy provides for free schooling, higher education, technical education, skill development and industrial training, apart from financial assistance up to the age of 25 years or marriage, whichever is earlier, and one-time interest-free loan for buying a house in Haryana.

“This policy will be for welfare and settlement of abandoned and surrendered children,” an official spokesperson said.

MONETISATION OF LOCKED PROPERTIES

The municipal bodies will be allowed to sell shops/houses the possessions of which have been with entities other than the municipal bodies or its predecessor for 20 years. The policy received cabinet nod on Thursday.

There are a large number of shops and houses, which at present are owned by the municipal bodies but are in the possession of some entities and individuals for over two decades.

“The municipal bodies find managing such properties difficult as the ownership of such properties have in several cases changed hands on numerous occasions and the municipal bodies lack authentic documentation,” an official spokesperson said.

The municipal bodies are unable to even recover rentals of such properties. The spokesperson said that it was decided to transfer the ownership of these properties to such persons who are currently in justified possession of these properties.

“This policy will not only strengthen the financial position of the municipal bodies but also grant small shopkeepers and other pattedars ownership of the said properties under their possession,” the spokesperson said.

